The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kebbi Office, has arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered 2.193 tonnes of hard drugs hidden in bags and compressed blocks in the state.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Mr Suleiman Jadi said this in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Jadi said that the suspects were tailed from Yauri Local Government Area of the state on their way to Sokoto State.

“Our men on patrol have succeeded in intercepting two suspected drug dealers with hard drugs weighing 2.193 tonnes of cannabis sativa stuck in bags and compressed in blocks.

“They were intercepted in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state on their way from South Western States to Sokoto State,’’ he said.

Jadi said the suspects were tailed over one month after the command had received a tip- off from its undercover agents.

“You can see the content yourselves as it runs to hundreds of millions, and the huge content is too much for Sokoto alone.

“It must be for distribution to other states or exportation purpose to neighbouring countries,” he said.

According to him, the suspects will soon be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

The commander called on members of the public to always supply the command with useful information on activities of drug dealers in their communities.

NAN reported earlier that the agency, on July 13 arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered 40 kilogrammes of hard drugs hidden in 40 pieces of compressed blocks in the state.