The Command’s Spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday said the truck with registration number JJJ959XN, was intercepted on May 3 at about 1:30pm conveying cannabis sativa weighing 2.139 tons concealed in fake compartment of the truck.

“Two male suspects, Monday Michael, 46; the driver and Alex Adieli his conductor aged 43 years were also apprehended on their way from Ondo State to Lagos.’’

According to the Acting State Commander, Frederick Ezeorah, the interception was a result of intelligence gathered over a period of time on the alleged criminal activities of the suspects, believed to have specialised in bringing such illicit substances into Lagos State.

“The suspect during interrogation by NDLEA officers said he has been in the illicit dealings for years without being caught.

“ He appealed to NDLEA to be left off the hook as he will desist from the business.

“The consequences of trafficking in illicit drugs and abuse of dangerous substances must be the concern of every well-meaning Nigerian.

“The effect knows no bound and anybody can be a victim of its dangerous health and mental implications, violence and its associated crimes,’’ he said.

The commander, while commending the operatives who arrested the suspects, described the seizure as a panacea for peace and positive step towards eradicating drugs from circulation.

“The NDLEA will continue to work assiduously by consolidating on the gains recorded in the fight against insurgency and other crimes.

“Over 2.139 tons of cannabis would have been taken to Lagos if not for the timely interception by men of this command.

“Several crimes are perpetrated under the influence of drugs like cannabis and the agency will not rest until the problem of cannabis cultivation, trafficking and usage are drastically reduced.

“NDLEA has declared a total war against illicit drugs and promised to deploy adequate resources towards monitoring, interception and arrest of dealers and consumers.

“The NDLEA Lagos State Command is hereby soliciting the cooperation of the general public and other security agencies to provide the command with such confidential and reliable information about those merchants of death.

“This is so as to make Lagos State a crime free state for the good of all,’’ the statement quoted the commander as saying.