ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA Kaduna seizes over 1,045kg of drugs, arrests 420 suspects in Q3

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander also disclosed that the command has made seizures of various illicit substances.

NDLEA Operatives
NDLEA Operatives

Recommended articles

Its Commander, Samaila Danmalam, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

Danmalam said, “The command had within the period under review arrested a total of 420 suspects, comprising 404 males and 16 females.

”The figure represents both drug dealers, drug users and traffickers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The commander also disclosed that the command has made seizures of various illicit substances.

He said, “The illicit substances included, Cocaine, Cannabis Sativa, Rohypnol, Tramadol, Methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 1,045.93kgs.

“The command seized a total of 1,393 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and equally seized four locally made arms in the course of its numerous operations in the period being reported.

”The command equally secured the conviction 30 drug offenders and charged a total of 54 suspects, while investigation on others are ongoing.”

Danmalam said in its non-kinetic approach to combating the drug menace through drug demand reduction activities, the command carried out various sensitisation and awareness programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It counseled 50 drug users while it has rehabilitated 50 drug dependent persons, who successfully recovered and were reintegrated into the mainstream society," Danmalam added.

He said the command would continue to combat illicit drug trafficking even as he appealed for timely and useful information for quick response and proactive measures.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cleric urges Nigerians to remain hopeful, take responsibility to fix the country

Cleric urges Nigerians to remain hopeful, take responsibility to fix the country

Gov Fubara declares Thursday & Friday public holidays for council elections

Gov Fubara declares Thursday & Friday public holidays for council elections

Governor Alia declares Friday work-free day for local govt elections

Governor Alia declares Friday work-free day for local govt elections

Orphanage urges Nwifuru’s wife to address flooding, shelter challenges for orphans

Orphanage urges Nwifuru’s wife to address flooding, shelter challenges for orphans

NDLEA Kaduna seizes over 1,045kg of drugs, arrests 420 suspects in Q3

NDLEA Kaduna seizes over 1,045kg of drugs, arrests 420 suspects in Q3

APC mocks PDP for protesting at INEC office over Edo election

APC mocks PDP for protesting at INEC office over Edo election

420 drug suspects arrested as NDLEA seizes illicit substances in Kaduna

420 drug suspects arrested as NDLEA seizes illicit substances in Kaduna

We have blessings of God, Oba of Benin to develop Edo - Okpebholo

We have blessings of God, Oba of Benin to develop Edo - Okpebholo

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede [PM News]

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

FG seeks amendment to NIMC law to mandate foreigners to register for NIN.

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm Saheed Akinwande flagging off Exercise Sea Guard 2024 aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Okpabana in Onne Rivers on Thursday

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission