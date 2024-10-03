NDLEA Kaduna seizes over 1,045kg of drugs, arrests 420 suspects in Q3

Its Commander, Samaila Danmalam, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

Danmalam said, “The command had within the period under review arrested a total of 420 suspects, comprising 404 males and 16 females.

”The figure represents both drug dealers, drug users and traffickers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The commander also disclosed that the command has made seizures of various illicit substances.

He said, “The illicit substances included, Cocaine, Cannabis Sativa, Rohypnol, Tramadol, Methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 1,045.93kgs.

“The command seized a total of 1,393 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and equally seized four locally made arms in the course of its numerous operations in the period being reported.

”The command equally secured the conviction 30 drug offenders and charged a total of 54 suspects, while investigation on others are ongoing.”

Danmalam said in its non-kinetic approach to combating the drug menace through drug demand reduction activities, the command carried out various sensitisation and awareness programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It counseled 50 drug users while it has rehabilitated 50 drug dependent persons, who successfully recovered and were reintegrated into the mainstream society," Danmalam added.