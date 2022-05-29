NDLEA intercepts tons of Tramadol, cannabis in 5 states

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives had intensified their offensive against drug cartels in Edo, Kaduna, Kogi, Akwa Ibom and Oyo states.

According to him, in Edo, a pharmacy along Sapele Road, Benin, was raided on Friday, May 27, following intelligence and prolonged surveillance.

“The owner of the store, Thaddeus Uliagbafusi, 58, was arrested while a total of 130,670 tablets of different controlled drugs were recovered.

“1,396 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 743 bottles of codeine were also recovered from a secret location where the drugs are repackaged.

“This followed a similar raid of a drug, operated by one Mrs. Christianah Gabriel, 53, at Uromi, Esan North East LGA, Edo state, who was arrested with 25kg cannabis,” he said.

Babafemi said that 15,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection were seized by operatives in Kaduna along Abuja-Kaduna express road.

These, he said, included 12,500 tablets of Diazepam intercepted along Okene-Abuja highway, Kogi State, on Thursday, May 26.

“The drug exhibits were found inside a truck conveying motor spare parts from Onitsha, Anambra, to Kaduna.

“In Akwa Ibom, a female drug dealer, Irene Emmanuel Bassey, was arrested on Saturday May 28, during a search of her house at Ikpa town, Esit Eket LGA.

30.5kg cannabis was recovered, while one Muideen Rasaki was nabbed with 90.8kg cannabis at Elere, Boluwaji area of Ibadan South-East LGA, Oyo state.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of Edo, Kaduna, Kogi, Akwa Ibom and Oyo state Commands of the agency for the series of arrests and seizures in the past week.