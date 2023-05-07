The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts skunk, Indian hemp in Lagos, Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA officers attached to courier firms also intercepted blocks of compressed brown methamphetamine packaged as soap bars weighing 1.54 kilograms going to Australia.

Suspected drug trafficker and consignment intercepted.
Suspected drug trafficker and consignment intercepted.

Recommended articles

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that NDLEA operatives intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle driven by one Mukaila Idowu, conveying 88.3kg skunk at Otedola Bridge, Ikeja area of Lagos.

He added that another suspect, Joseph Friday was arrested on Saturday at Iyana Ira, Lagos with 58.7kg of Indian hemp concealed inside his Toyota Camry car.

Also on May 3, NDLEA operatives busted a mini factory where a suspect, Bakare Taofeek was producing “skucchies’’ around Safari Onikolobo, Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Exhibits recovered from him were 4kg black currant drink (Zobo) mixed with Indian hemp, 255 litres of “skucchies’’ and 1,880 tablets of tramadol.

“Three deep freezers, 735 grams of Indian hemp, two 2 gas cylinders and two cooking pots,’’ he stated.

NDLEA officers attached to courier firms also intercepted blocks of compressed brown methamphetamine packaged as soap bars weighing 1.54 kilograms going to Australia.

The seizure at a courier house in Lagos on Tuesday was a follow-up operation to an earlier interception of 3.389kg of the same substance on February 23.

A suspected drug courier, Paul Adetigbe who delivered the previous parcel was eventually arrested with the latest consignment, Babafemi added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MMA2 gets art gallery as Bi-Courtney celebrates 16th anniversary

MMA2 gets art gallery as Bi-Courtney celebrates 16th anniversary

Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant against her

Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant against her

Qatar-Nigeria Council gives Tinubu list of priorities

Qatar-Nigeria Council gives Tinubu list of priorities

NDLEA intercepts skunk, Indian hemp in Lagos, Ogun

NDLEA intercepts skunk, Indian hemp in Lagos, Ogun

Osun APC members who worked against Tinubu now regretting — Spokesperson

Osun APC members who worked against Tinubu now regretting — Spokesperson

1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

Police arrest 94 suspected commercial sex workers, others in Delta

Police arrest 94 suspected commercial sex workers, others in Delta

The real idán gangan - Tinubu hails Osimhen for exploits in Italy

The real idán gangan - Tinubu hails Osimhen for exploits in Italy

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out