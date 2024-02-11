ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA intercepts ₦125.71m worth of illicit drugs in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA commander said 640 suspects comprising 614 males and 26 females were arrested within the period under review.

NDLEA intercepts ₦125.71m worth of illicit drugs in FCT/Illustration [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA intercepts ₦125.71m worth of illicit drugs in FCT/Illustration [Facebook:NDLEA]

The NDLEA Commander in the territory, Kabir Tsakuwa, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that the illicit drugs were intercepted in 2023.

Tsakuwa named the various drugs intercepted as Marijuana, Cocaine, Diazepam, Methamphetamine, Rohypnol, Tramadol, Pentazocine, Heroin, Megadon, and Ecstasy among others.

Giving the breakdown of the seizures, the commander said a total of 7, 138.72kg of marijuana was intercepted by operatives of the agency within the period under review.

He said other drugs seized in 2023 included 0.5kg of Cocaine; Diazepam, 29.629kg; Methamphetamine, 4.587kg; Rohyphol, 5.934kg, and 133.753kg of Tramadol.

Tsakuwa added that the rest of the illicit drugs intercepted were Pentazocine weighing 21.727kg; Heroin, 0.002kg; Megadon, 0.263kg, and Ecstasy, 0.134kg.

“All the illicit drugs and substances intercepted were with the street value of N125, 714, 620 million,” he said.

The NDLEA commander said 640 suspects comprising 614 males and 26 females were arrested within the period under review.

Tsakuwa said out of the number, 295 of the suspects were charged to court and 201 of them were convicted while 264 cases are pending in the Federal High Court, Abuja.

On rehabilitation, he said that within the year under review, 175 drug users were counselled and helped back into society out of which, 172 were males and three were females.

News Agency Of Nigeria

