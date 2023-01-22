ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, skunk consignments from Brazil, Canada

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA has thwarted efforts to bring 126.95kg of cocaine and skunk into Nigeria by drug cartels.

Some of the drugs seized by the NDLEA operatives.
Some of the drugs seized by the NDLEA operatives.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said that the consignments were intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and at the Tincan Port in Lagos.

He stated that an Ethiopian Airline passenger, Eze Ikenna (42), returning from Brazil through Addis Ababa, was intercepted at the Enugu airport on Jan. 20.

“A search of his two bags revealed 19 big sachets which he claimed to contain herbal tea, but were later found to be cocaine weighing 16.2kg,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that NDLEA operatives attached to Tincan Port, Lagos, also intercepted a container marked TCLU 7799237 from Montreal, Canada at Sifax Okota Bonded Terminal.

Babafemi said that the container which was seized on Jan. 18 had 110.75kg of hemp in it.

He said that it was concealed in two of the four vehicles in the container: a 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2011 Honda Pilot SUV.

Babafemi quoted NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commending officers involved in the operations and charging them to remain focused on winning the war against substance abuse and drug trafficking.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

More elder statesmen will endorse Obi - Labour Party boasts

More elder statesmen will endorse Obi - Labour Party boasts

Defamation: MKO Abiola’s widow slams N100bn suit on Police, others

Defamation: MKO Abiola’s widow slams N100bn suit on Police, others

Diphtheria deaths hit 34, Kano registers 100 infections

Diphtheria deaths hit 34, Kano registers 100 infections

Buhari to campaign with Tinubu in Bauchi on Monday – Onanuga

Buhari to campaign with Tinubu in Bauchi on Monday – Onanuga

Forum calls for establishment of Shariah Court in Oyo

Forum calls for establishment of Shariah Court in Oyo

Ganduje unveils Kano State Anthem

Ganduje unveils Kano State Anthem

Mammoth crowd in Kebbi as Bagudu’s wife leads APC Women rally for Tinubu

Mammoth crowd in Kebbi as Bagudu’s wife leads APC Women rally for Tinubu

NDLEA seizes 1.7m Tramadol pills, arrests visually-impaired grandpa

NDLEA seizes 1.7m Tramadol pills, arrests visually-impaired grandpa

Methodist Church enthrones first female Bishop in Nigeria

Methodist Church enthrones first female Bishop in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs