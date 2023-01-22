NDLEA intercepts cocaine, skunk consignments from Brazil, Canada

He said that the consignments were intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and at the Tincan Port in Lagos.

He stated that an Ethiopian Airline passenger, Eze Ikenna (42), returning from Brazil through Addis Ababa, was intercepted at the Enugu airport on Jan. 20.

“A search of his two bags revealed 19 big sachets which he claimed to contain herbal tea, but were later found to be cocaine weighing 16.2kg,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that NDLEA operatives attached to Tincan Port, Lagos, also intercepted a container marked TCLU 7799237 from Montreal, Canada at Sifax Okota Bonded Terminal.

Babafemi said that the container which was seized on Jan. 18 had 110.75kg of hemp in it.

He said that it was concealed in two of the four vehicles in the container: a 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2011 Honda Pilot SUV.