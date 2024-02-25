ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA intercepts cocaine, ecstasy consignments en-route UK, Cyprus

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA commands across the country have also intensified the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), and advocacy lectures.

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, ecstasy consignments en-route UK, Cyprus [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA intercepts cocaine, ecstasy consignments en-route UK, Cyprus [Facebook:NDLEA]

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the drugs were intercepted at a courier firm in Lagos on Friday, February 23, by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI).

Equally, a consignment of tramadol 225mg hidden in ladies' headgear going to the UK was also seized the same day at the courier house.

Babafemi said that another parcel containing ecstasy concealed in a body cream container meant for Cyprus was also intercepted by NDLEA operatives.

Meanwhile, In Kano State, different quantities of opioids and other illicit drugs were recovered from at least 12 young men arrested in parts of Kano between Monday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 23.

Babafemi named some of the suspects as Yusuf Abdullahi, 20; Usman Muh’d,18; Sadiq Jibrin, 20; Ibrahim Lawan, 25; Ukasha Usaini,19; Sahabi Lamini,15.

“Others are, Isiyaka Mohd, 28; Bashir Ayuba,36; Ahmad Idris,18; Abubakar Sani,29; Bashir Mohd, 21 and Udochukwu Ezekiel, 35,“ he said.

“These include Sensitisation lectures for students of Fatahur Rahman Academy, Gumel, Jigawa;

“Others include; Students of Boys High School, Nawfia, Anambra state; students of Government Senior and Junior College, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This came with the Yobe command paying WADA advocacy visit to the Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Abali Idrissa and the Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umar Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya, among others,“ he said.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of DOGI for their balanced efforts in the past week.

Marwa equally applauded their counterparts across the country for intensifying their WADA advocacy lectures, thus creating parity between their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

