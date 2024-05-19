Breaking news:
NDLEA intercepts China, UK-bound cocaine, amphetamine consignments

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that another suspected drug trafficker, Gaddafi Sani, 27, was arrested with 30kg of cannabis along Abuja-Kaduna road, Kaduna.

NDLEA intercepts China, UK-bound cocaine, amphetamine consignments [Facebook:NDLEA]
This is contained in a statement by NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations, (DOGI), attached to a courier firm in Lagos on Wednesday, May 15, intercepted the consignments.

He said the cocaine which weighed 587g, was concealed in eight steel bolt screws going to China.

He also said the Amphetamine consignment packed in vape pens and hidden in shea butter was going to the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, an attempt by Emeka Nwadiaro (a.k.a Mega) to export 3.6kg Loud, a strain of cannabis concealed in 36 water flasks to Dubai, UAE was also thwarted.

Babafemi said that the attempt was foiled at a logistic company in Port Harcourt, Rivers on Thursday, May 16.

“A swift follow-up operation led to the arrest of the owner of the consignment, Emeka Nwadiaro in Onitsha, Anambra, same day,“ he said.

Also, NDLEA operatives in Lagos intercepted a Mercedes Benz bus loaded with 840kg of cannabis and arrested the driver, Samuel Henry, at Olojo in the Ojo area of Lagos.

Babafemi said that another suspect, Lawal Adam was nabbed along Otukpo Road, Aliade, Benue on Friday, May 17 with 75,000 pills of opioids including tramadol and exol-5.

“Two suspects: Olisa Etisi, 32, and Jonathan Umeh, 25, were arrested along Owerri – Onitsha road, Imo.

"This followed the discovery by NDLEA operatives of a big gas cylinder used to conceal six blocks of Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 3.85kg,“ he said.

In another development, Babafemi said that 70-year-old Adamu Mohammed was arrested at Mbulamel, Biu area of Borno on Thursday, May 16 with two kg of cannabis and 33.55 grams of diazepam.

