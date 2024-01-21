ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts 5.6m opioid pills in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Marwa charged them to maintain the “flame of collaboration” with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders in their areas of responsibility.

NDLEA intercepts 5.6m opioid pills in Kano [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA intercepts 5.6m opioid pills in Kano [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that Nura Abdullahi, 38, and Tahir Muhammad Mukhtar, 42, were arrested in the Bacharawa area of Kano with 5, 404,000 pills of tramadol 250mg on January 14.

He said that Yusuf Umar, 50, was also nabbed at the Gadar Tamburawa area of the state on January 13, with 249,000 tablets of exol-5 by NDLEA operatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in Lagos, two suspects — Ali Abubakar and Murtala Sani were arrested at the Ojodu Berger area of the state on Jan. 16, with 110kg of Indian hemp.

Babafemi added that 69kg of the same substance was recovered from the hideout of a fleeing suspect in Akerele, Surulere on the same day.

Also, not less than 2, 800 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup were recovered by NDLEA officers on Jan. 20, during a raid operation at Aleita, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The suspected owner of the consignment, Jideofor Sochima is still at large.

“A total of 100, 510 pills of opioids were seized from a suspect, Ike Emmanuel, 35, on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Dan-Anacha village, Taraba state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NDLEA operatives in Abia state arrested 60-year-old Joseph Isiguzoro, as well as Emmanuel Eugene and Malachi Ndu in parts of Abia state with 34,200 pills of opioids.

“Isiguzoro was equally found with monetary exhibit totalling N2,885,045 only,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.- Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending officers and men of Kano, Lagos, FCT, and Abia commands for the arrests and seizures of the past week.

Marwa charged them to maintain the “flame of collaboration” with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders in their areas of responsibility.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC candidate Laguda boasts of succeeding Gbajabiamila at House of Reps

APC candidate Laguda boasts of succeeding Gbajabiamila at House of Reps

NDLEA intercepts 916.5kg of cocaine, Colorado smuggled from South Africa, Canada

NDLEA intercepts 916.5kg of cocaine, Colorado smuggled from South Africa, Canada

NSCDC arrests 4 suspects for operating illegal oil refinery in Niger State

NSCDC arrests 4 suspects for operating illegal oil refinery in Niger State

Police arrest 2 Lagos traffic robbery suspects

Police arrest 2 Lagos traffic robbery suspects

Edo Labour Party governorship aspirants kick against ₦30m nomination fee

Edo Labour Party governorship aspirants kick against ₦30m nomination fee

NDLEA intercepts 5.6m opioid pills in Kano

NDLEA intercepts 5.6m opioid pills in Kano

Police arrest suspect for alleged culpable homicide in Kano

Police arrest suspect for alleged culpable homicide in Kano

NDLEA arrests owner of drug consignment that caused Lagos airport furore

NDLEA arrests owner of drug consignment that caused Lagos airport furore

Cheat during visitation, lose your accreditation, NUC warns universities

Cheat during visitation, lose your accreditation, NUC warns universities

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Pray fervently for our leaders, don't curse them - Sultan urges Nigerians

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan [Facebook:NNDLEA]

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan