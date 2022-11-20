NDLEA intercepts 5.6kg cocaine, meth enroute Australia, Cyprus

Babafemi said the drugs were discovered in items like playstation, bicycles, motor propeller and local fabrics packaged for export to Australia and Cyprus through some courier firms in Lagos.

He said two suspects, Gabriel Emeka and Vintura Grillo, had been arrested in a follow-up operation linked to one of the seizures.

Also, in Niger, NDLEA operatives on stop and search operation along Mokwa-Jebba road on Saturday Nov. 12, arrested two suspects; Ismail Musa and Jidda Abbas, with 10,780 bottles of new psychoactive substance, popularly called Akuskura.

Babafemi said the bottles of the substance were concealed inside two Toyota Camry saloon cars marked AGL 861 GS Lagos and KMK 118 SC Bayelsa.

He said the consignment loaded in Ibadan, Oyo State, was going to Abuja for distribution.

Again, NDLEA operatives intercepted 25,000 capsules of Tramadol in Plateau and arrested the owner, Ifeanyi Nweanwe, a beer parlour operator in a follow-up operation in Bauchi.

Babafemi said pharmaceutical opioids worth more than N30 million were intercepted in a commercial bus in Asaba, Delta, on Thursday Nov. 18.

In another development, In Ondo State, operatives stormed the Ijare Forest, in Ifedore LGA on Friday Nov. 18, where a total of 600.5kgs of cannabis weed and seeds were recovered.

Babafemi said 142.8kgs of the same substance were seized when NDLEA officers raided the zone 3 motor park in Wuse area of Abuja.