ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said the bus was conveying 28 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) weighing 11kg.

NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states
NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted over 3.1 million pills of opioids in Kano, Kogi, Abia, Lagos, Ogun and Borno respectively.

Recommended articles

A statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said the operatives had raided some parts of the states in the past week.

Babafemi said that operatives in Ogun on Thursday, Feb. 29, recovered a 169kg consignment of cannabis abandoned in a truck at Sagamu tollgate.

He said their counterparts in Lagos seized 25 cartons of tramadol containing 325,000 pills in Ikeja the previous day, Wednesday, Feb. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Same day, a suspect, Abdullahi Khalil, 42, was arrested and 2,745,000 capsules of pregabalin were recovered from him at Singer market, Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

“He was handed over to the Kano state command of NDLEA by the Department of State Security Services, (DSS),“ he said.

Also, the 243 Recce Battalion, Nigerian Army, Badagry on Saturday, March 2, transferred 27 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 1,110kg, recovered at a coastal community, Ajido by soldiers, to the Seme Special Area Command of NDLEA.

“A suspect, Hassan Muhammad, 34, was on Saturday, March 2, arrested with 44,950 pills of tramadol in the Moranti area of Borno, by the NDLEA operatives.

“In Abia, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, Feb. 29, raided a drug joint at Cemetery Barracks, Aba, where Ifeanyi Uche, 37, was arrested with different quantities of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another raid was carried out at the abandoned Enyimba Hotel, Ogbor Hill, Aba, where illicit substances were seized and the suspects arrested on Friday, March 1,“ he added.

In another development, In Kogi, NDLEA officers on a stop and search operation along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway on Friday, March 1, intercepted a commercial bus marked GRM 347XA (Borno).

Babafemi said the bus was conveying 28 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) weighing 11kg.

Also, 100 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup and 500 tablets of diazepam, all concealed in three plastic drums covered with cattle fats, heading to Jos, Plateau, were intercepted by the officials of the NDLEA.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

Business owners in FCT count losses amid worsening power supply

Business owners in FCT count losses amid worsening power supply

'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

President Tinubu mourns Nollywood duo Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

President Tinubu mourns Nollywood duo Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

Church turns to bread business to raise money amid economic hardship

Church turns to bread business to raise money amid economic hardship

Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun

Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun

NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

Global unrest is a sign we are in the last days – Cleric

Global unrest is a sign we are in the last days – Cleric

Police place ₦50m bounty on 2 wanted Katsina bandits

Police place ₦50m bounty on 2 wanted Katsina bandits

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders [ICIR]

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu