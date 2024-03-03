NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

A statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said the operatives had raided some parts of the states in the past week.

Babafemi said that operatives in Ogun on Thursday, Feb. 29, recovered a 169kg consignment of cannabis abandoned in a truck at Sagamu tollgate.

He said their counterparts in Lagos seized 25 cartons of tramadol containing 325,000 pills in Ikeja the previous day, Wednesday, Feb. 28.

“Same day, a suspect, Abdullahi Khalil, 42, was arrested and 2,745,000 capsules of pregabalin were recovered from him at Singer market, Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

“He was handed over to the Kano state command of NDLEA by the Department of State Security Services, (DSS),“ he said.

Also, the 243 Recce Battalion, Nigerian Army, Badagry on Saturday, March 2, transferred 27 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 1,110kg, recovered at a coastal community, Ajido by soldiers, to the Seme Special Area Command of NDLEA.

“A suspect, Hassan Muhammad, 34, was on Saturday, March 2, arrested with 44,950 pills of tramadol in the Moranti area of Borno, by the NDLEA operatives.

“In Abia, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, Feb. 29, raided a drug joint at Cemetery Barracks, Aba, where Ifeanyi Uche, 37, was arrested with different quantities of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

“Another raid was carried out at the abandoned Enyimba Hotel, Ogbor Hill, Aba, where illicit substances were seized and the suspects arrested on Friday, March 1,“ he added.

In another development, In Kogi, NDLEA officers on a stop and search operation along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway on Friday, March 1, intercepted a commercial bus marked GRM 347XA (Borno).

Babafemi said the bus was conveying 28 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) weighing 11kg.