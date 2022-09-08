RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts 261kg of drugs in Gombe State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted 261 kilogrammes of narcotic substances in Gombe State.

NDLEA (GuardianNG)
NDLEA (GuardianNG)

The State Commander of the Agency, Mrs Ekeate Egwunwoke, who made this known in Gombe on Thursday, said the Command also arrested six suspects.

She said operatives of the agency while conduct search operation at the Hammadu Kafi area of Gombe, intercepted a truck load of drugs heading into the state from Onitsha in Anambra State.

“In the course of the search, conducted in the presence of the truck driver, recovered nine bags of controlled drugs bearing inscription of individuals hidden in the vehicle.

“Six persons have been arrested and currently undergoing investigation, thereafter they will be charged to court,” she said.

The commander listed the seized drugs to include 11,000 capsules of Tramadol weighing 5.5kg, 585 tablets of Diazepam weighing 105.8kg and 127,000 tablets of Exol-5 weighing 150kg.

She warned perpetrators to desist from illicit trafficking, sale or peddling of drugs or risk arrest.

The commander further sought for cooperation of stakeholders to rid the state of drug abuse.

