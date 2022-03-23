RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport

The National Drug Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has seized over 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol and Codeine imported into the country from Pakistan and United Kingdom.

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy (NDLEA) Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, said the drugs were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

Babafemi said that of the total seizures, 40 cartons of Co-Codamol, a brand of paracetamol with Codeine, which was classified as Opioid, were seized from a freight agent, Eraikhueme Ehis.

He said that the seizure made on Thursday March 10, translated to 349, 800 tablets weighing 336kg.

He added that the consignment came from London, UK as a consolidated cargo through the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import Shed of the airport.

Babafemi said the consolidated cargo was declared as personal effects but was discovered to contain some medicament.

He said the agency also In the same vein, in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customs service personnel at the airport, on Tuesday, March 15, recovered about 1, 584,000 tablets of Tramadol.

Babafemi said that the seizure included 17 cartons of 250mg Tramadol branded as “Tamra” weighing 669.70kg and five cartons of 225mg Tramadol under the brand name “Royal” with a gross weight of 217.15kg.

He said that the psychotropic substance, which was imported into the country from Pakistan was smuggled through the airport tarmac.

“Two suspects: Ofijeh Mova, a SAHCO driver and Nyam Alex, a security guard with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) have so far been arrested in connection with the seizure.

“The previous day, Monday March, 14, a total of 2,160 tablets of Co-codamol weighing 1.95kg and 240 tablets of Tramadol were also intercepted in a consolidated cargo from the UK at the SAHCO import shed of the airport.

“Follow up operations led to the arrest of the importer of the consignment, Omonijo Temidayo the following day Tuesday March 15, ” he said.

Babafemi said that follow up operations also led to the arrest of Hajiya Mariam Saliu in Edo on Monday March 14.

This, he said was after investigations uncovered her as the brain behind attempt to export 1.55kg cannabis to Dubai through the Lagos airport on March 5.

Babafemi further said revealed that NDLEA operatives had arrested one of the kingpins behind the attempt to smuggle 11.93 kilograms of Cocaine to Accra, Ghana through the Seme land border, Lagos.

He said that the 50-year-old suspect, Oyewunmi Ahmed was arrested on Tuesday March 15, at Mile 2 area of Lagos.

He said that the arrest was effected after series of follow up operations following the arrest of a driver, Osagie Anthony with the 11.913kg cocaine at Gbaji, Seme-Badagry expressway on Jan. 23.

“In another development, a drug dealer, Hope John, 30, was arrested on Saturday March 19 at Goodness area of Offa In Kwara with different quantities of cannabis, methamphetamine, designer drug and cocaine.”

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Kwara and Seme Border Commands of the agency for their commitment.

He commended them for their dedication to duty and maintaining cordial working relationship with other stakeholders in their areas of responsibility.(

