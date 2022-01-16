NDLEA intercepts 1.5million Tramadol tablets enroute Kebbi, Kano

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs, heading to Yauri in Kebbi state, were intercepted in Edo by the NDLEA, on Friday Jan. 14, the same day 425,000 Diazepam tablets were recovered at Segemu, Kano.

He said that acting on credible intelligence, operatives in Edo on Friday Jan. 14 intercepted a trailer coming from Onitsha to Yauri in Kebbi State.

“A thorough search of the truck led to the discovery of psychotropic substances concealed under legitimate goods.

“The drugs seized included: 394,480 capsules and 3,000 tablets of Tramadol weighing 83.707kg; Exol-5: 647,500 tablets weighing 203.315kg; Diazepam: 12,500 tablets weighing 2.05kg;

In addition, there were “Bromazepam: 1,500 tablets weighing 0.45kg; Codeine based Syrup: 999 bottles weighing 134.865kg; Pentazocine injections: 4,000 ampoules weighing 16.64kg, ” he said.

Babafemi said that the truck driver, Bashir Lawali, 30, was arrested along with Abubakar Sani, 30, and Ali Abubakar, 19, while the exhibits in Kano were seized from one Sa’idu Yahya, 31.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have frustrated an attempt by drug traffickers to export 73 parcels of cannabis (34.05kg) concealed in foodstuff plastic containers to the United Kingdom.

This was through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) export shed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos on Jan. 8th

Babafemi said that the operatives also intercepted another 50 parcels of cannabis consignment (27.25kg) meant for the United States, at the export shed of the airport on Tuesday Jan. 11th.

He said that at least three suspects have so far been arrested.

In a reverse bid, moves by illicit drug merchants to bring into Nigeria 94 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado) weighing 43.4kg, through the Tin Can seaport in Lagos, were crushed on Jan. 13th.

“When operatives intercepted the drug inside a 40ft container from Canada; the exhibit was concealed inside a Toyota Camry car.