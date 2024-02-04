ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts 14.5 tons of Ghanaian loud linked to wanted Mushin drug baron

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA’s spokesman also stated that a male deaf and dumb suspect dealing in illicit substances had been arrested in the Samaru area of Zaria, Kaduna State.

NDLEA intercepts 14.5 tons of Ghanaian loud linked to wanted Mushin drug baron [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA intercepts 14.5 tons of Ghanaian loud linked to wanted Mushin drug baron [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that the drugs were loaded in two trucks and in a J5 bus.

He stated that the three vehicles were trailed and intercepted at the Ojuelegba area of Lagos in the early hours of Sunday, January 28, 2024.

He added that two of the drivers of the vehicles jumped out of their drivers’ seats and fled while their vehicles were still in motion, but the third driver was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi stated that the third driver that was arrested, a 66-year-old man, had been working with a wanted Mushin, Lagos-based drug baron for years.

“In the last three years, NDLEA operatives have seized several shipments of Indian hemp worth billions of naira linked to the wanted drug baron.

“The wanted drug lord has since gone into hiding while the NDLEA continues a manhunt for him,’’ he stated.

Babafemi added that NDLEA operatives on routine patrol arrested three suspects on Thursday, Feb. 1. around a warehouse sealed at Church Street, Idumota, Lagos, over an ongoing investigation.

He stated that the suspects burgled the warehouse and loaded 546,700 pills of tramadol and other psychoactive drugs into a waiting yellow bus and a Suzuki minibus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDLEA’s spokesman also stated that a male deaf and dumb suspect dealing in illicit substances had been arrested in the Samaru area of Zaria, Kaduna State.

“At the time of his arrest, 150gm of Indian hemp that he was selling was recovered from him.

“Another 56-year-old suspect was arrested in possession of 51kg of Indian hemp at Tirkaniya area of Kaduna State,’’ he stated.

Babafemi added that NDLEA operatives arrested a suspect on Jan. 31 while in possession of 43.5kg of Indian hemp concealed in used shoes and loaded in an articulated vehicle.

The vehicle was travelling from Ogbese, Ondo State and was to deliver the drugs at Gwagwalada in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Katsina State, NDLEA operatives arrested a 35-year-old suspect in possession of 37,600 pills of tramadol and other psychoactive substances on the Dutsinma-Katsina Highway on Feb. 2.

They destroyed 833.32kg of Indian hemp on a two-acre farmland at Iluke community, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi on Jan. 31 and arrested the owner, a 49-year-old.

“Also on Jan. 31, operatives arrested three suspects at Uke, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State with Indian hemp weighing 24.4kg.

“No less than 258kg Indian hemp were recovered from a bush store around Ikare bypass, Owo, in Ondo State,’’ Babafemi stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gbajabiamila thanks Surulere residents for choosing Laguda

Gbajabiamila thanks Surulere residents for choosing Laguda

Appeal Court orders FCMB to pay Prophet Omale ₦540m damages in libel suit

Appeal Court orders FCMB to pay Prophet Omale ₦540m damages in libel suit

Ekiti Governor laments killing of kidnapped school bus driver

Ekiti Governor laments killing of kidnapped school bus driver

NDLEA intercepts 14.5 tons of Ghanaian loud linked to wanted Mushin drug baron

NDLEA intercepts 14.5 tons of Ghanaian loud linked to wanted Mushin drug baron

Keep your happy home off social media - Police tell couples

Keep your happy home off social media - Police tell couples

Agbekoya begs FG for arms to fight insecurity in Southwest

Agbekoya begs FG for arms to fight insecurity in Southwest

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

Shariah council pressures EFCC to expose religious groups sponsoring terrorism

Shariah council pressures EFCC to expose religious groups sponsoring terrorism

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match [Twitter:PoojaMedia]

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match

The remains of Senior Fire Officer, Chigozie Ugwu during the burial [NAN]

Enugu fireman who died battling midnight inferno laid to rest

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

Abia Police arrest 3 EFCC impersonators robbing university students

Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla. [Punch]

Crude Oil Theft: Coalition wants Tinubu to probe corruption allegations against CNS