NDLEA intercepts 101 parcels of cocaine at Lagos airport

Babafemi said the illicit drug was brought into the country from Brazil by a 52-year-old Akudirinwa Uchenna, who hailed from Oru East Local Government area of Imo.

He said the suspect was arrested on April 9 at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos airport upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha aboard Qatar Airline flight.

He added that the 101 parcels of the class A drug with a gross weight of 13.2 kilogram were recovered from the suspect’s bag.

“During preliminary interview, Uchenna who claimed to be a carpenter confessed that he was to be paid N5 million for trafficking the drug after successfully delivering the consignment in Lagos,” he said.

In a related development, big pellets of skunk concealed in detergent containers have been intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Babafemi said 37-year-old Ezekwesili Afamefune, brought in the consignment weighing 730grams from South Africa aboard Ethiopian Airline flight.

He said Ezekwesili hailed from Awka south local government area of Anambra.

The NDLEA spokesperson said a 24-year-old drug dealer, Christian John, was arrested by NDLEA operatives in Egbeta, Ovia North East LGA in Edo, for selling assorted illicit drugs.

This, he said, included sachets of drugged Milo beverage, cannabis sativa, swinol and tramadol tablets.

He added that one Chibuzor Uba, 30, was arrested on April 8 with 1,955 ampules of pentazocine at Kaura Namoda area of Zamfara.

He also said a cross-border drug trafficker, Stanley Chibuzor, 21, was on April 8 arrested by officers of the Marine Unit of NDLEA stationed at Oron beach, Oron, Akwa Ibom.

“The suspect who hails from Ihiala, Anambra, was nabbed with 11,190 tablets of Tramadol during the outward clearance of passengers traveling to Cameroon.

“In Ondo State, a drug dealer who produces and sells skoochies, Oluwaseun Agboola, 25, was arrested on April 7, at his Igoba, Second Gate, Akure residence where 73 bottles of skoochies weighing 77kg stocked in his kitchen were recovered.

“Skuchies are usually a mixture of Tramadol, Cannabis sativa, Codeine, Black Currant (popularly called Zobo) and water.

“In Lagos, an early morning raid in the notorious Akala, Mushin area of the state on April 9, led to the seizure of 746.25 kilograms of cannabis,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending officers of the Agency for the arrests and seizures.