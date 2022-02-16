NDLEA insists drug cartel was working with Abba Kyari’s men, not its officers

The NDLEA had declared Kyari wanted on Monday, February 14, 2022, over links with an international drug cartel.

But, hours after the declaration, the police arrested Kyari, who had earlier been suspended following his alleged involvement in $1.1m fraud deal.

Announcing his arrest in a statement, the Nigeria Police Force said Kyari and four other police officers were arrested for “tampering with narcotic exhibits and unprofessional infractions”.

The Force also asked the NDLEA to investigate its officers because its investigation showed that some NDLEA officers have strong links with the drug cartel.

Reacting to this claim, the NDLEA in a statement on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, said it has no reason to shield anyone.

The agency said it’s an established fact that Kyari’s team worked with the drug cartel.

The statement reads: “To correct some inaccuracies in the information in the public space that NDLEA officers at the Enugu airport were the ones who received from the cartel details about the mule coming from Addis Ababa.

“The agency wishes to quote from the transcript of Abba Kyari’s recorded conversation with our undercover officer and a portion of ASP James Bawa’s statement to the police as documented in the police investigation report, a copy of which was made available to the agency, to state that it’s an established fact that it’s the Abba Kyari’s team that was contacted by the cartel and without doubt the records clearly show how their ring works.

“Recall that after NDLEA requested for Kyari and others for interrogation, they were questioned by the police, after which they were handed over along with the report of their interrogation.

“According to the police investigation report, ASP James Bawa in his statement to the police reveals that “he was called by an informant identified as IK from Brazil who told him that a drug courier will be arriving on board Ethiopian Airlines in Enugu.

“He explained further that a pointer from IK, the Brazil based informant met with him at about 1420hrs on 19th January 2022 outside the airport and showed him a picture of the courier.

“Subsequently, they sighted the suspect as he exited the airport terminal after all arrival clearance formalities, and he was arrested with another associate.

“The above no doubt establishes who the cartel was relating with and their modus operandi. Again, this is to correct inaccuracies in some reports and assure that the agency will not deviate from an evidence-based investigation that will spare nobody found complicit.”

The development comes some months after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicted Kyari of conspiring with Hushpuppi, self-confessed international fraudster, in a $1.1 million scam.

The NDLEA on Monday confirmed that the embattled police officer is currently in its custody.