Mr Femi Babafemi, NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the agency intercepted the drugs between Saturday and Monday.

Babafemi, however, said that a notorious trafficker, who was behind at least two of the parcels had been arrested after days of surveillance by NDLEA operatives.

“Undercover narcotic agents attached to two international courier companies in Lagos made the seizures.

“The suspect, who has made useful confessions during interrogations, was tracked after 1kg of cocaine concealed in cream containers and meant for Dublin in Northern Ireland was intercepted at one of the courier firms in Lagos.

NDLEA infiltrates courier companies; intercepts cocaine, heroin being shipped to Europe. [Twitter/@ndlea_nigeria]

“This was also followed by the discovery of another 200 grammes of cocaine meant for London, United Kingdom in the same courier company,’’ he said.

Babafemi said that in another undercover operation, heroin weighing 320 grammes concealed in earrings coming from Congo and going to Australia was seized at a different courier firm in Lagos

He added that another 390 grammes of cocaine hidden in men’s clothing and going to Northern Ireland was intercepted in the same company.

“While 500 grammes of cannabis sativa concealed in automobile parts going to New Zealand was seized at one of the courier companies.’’

He said that 200 grammes of methamphetamine hidden inside an award plaque and going to New Zealand with another 200 grammes of methamphetamine concealed in a book and going to Maldives were equally intercepted in another firm.

Babafemi said that besides the arrest of the suspect, efforts were ongoing to track and arrest other traffickers behind the other unaccompanied illicit drugs packaged as parcels for shipment to Europe.

He said that the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, commended the operatives involved in the operations.

Marwa urged men and officers involved in the various overt and covert operations across the country to continue with the ongoing offensive action until “criminal elements’’ were chased out of the “illicit and damaging trade’’.