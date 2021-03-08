Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have recovered cocaine and heroin from the palace of a traditional ruler in Anambra State.

The agency said in a statement on Monday, March 8, 2021 that 58.5 grammes of cocaine and 13.9 grammes of heroin were concealed in the palace of the prominent traditional ruler whose identity was not revealed.

The agency did not provide details regarding how the drugs were uncovered, but said palace security guards are helping trace the dealer of the consignment, and to unravel how they were hidden in the palace.

Monday's statement also revealed that a notorious trafficker was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos while allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

Hassan Bishi Taiwo was arrested with three parcels of cocaine concealed in a false bottom created in his travel suitcase.

The NDLEA accused him of running his drugs trafficking business through some Middle East countries.