NDLEA files 8 charges against Abba Kyari, 6 others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has filed eight charges against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and six others over their involvement in alleged drug trafficking.
The NDLEA filed the charges before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Recall that the NDLEA declared Kyari wanted last month over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.
Hours after he was declared wanted, the Nigeria Police Force arrested the embattled police officer alongside four others and handed them over to the NDLEA.
The embattled officer, who is currently facing trial in Nigeria is also wanted in the United States to stand trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and identity theft.
Pulse had earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria had approved the US authorities’ request for Kyari’s extradition.
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami in the affidavit filed in support of Kyari’s extradition application said he was satisfied that the offence for which the extradition of the suspended police officer was sought is neither political nor trivial.
The AGF also maintained that the US request for the surrender of Kyari was not made to persecute or punish him on account of his race, religion, nationality or political opinions but in good faith and the interest of justice.
