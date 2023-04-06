The sports category has moved to a new website.
NDLEA extends close of recruitment application portal by a week

The online application portal was opened on Sunday, March 12, and was originally scheduled to close on Saturday, April 8.

Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd). [Twitter/@ndleanigeria]
This is to enable applicants having challenges submitting their applications take advantage of the additional days to complete the process.

Marwa said this in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the online application portal was opened on Sunday, March 12, and was originally scheduled to close on Saturday, April 8.

The NDLEA boss, however, said that with the one-week extension, the portal would remain open till midnight of Monday, April 17.

“This will enable applicants who are yet to complete their application process to do so and those interested but yet to sign up to also take advantage of the extra days to fill their application forms on the portal."

News Agency Of Nigeria

