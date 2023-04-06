NDLEA extends close of recruitment application portal by a week

This is to enable applicants having challenges submitting their applications take advantage of the additional days to complete the process.

Marwa said this in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the online application portal was opened on Sunday, March 12, and was originally scheduled to close on Saturday, April 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDLEA boss, however, said that with the one-week extension, the portal would remain open till midnight of Monday, April 17.