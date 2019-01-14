The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA), Adamawa Command has expressed concern over high influx of energy drinks into the state.

Yakubu Kibo, the Commander of the Agency in the state raised the alarm at a one-day lecture on Leadership Qualities, Good Governance and Effects of Drugs on Society, on Sunday in Yola.

The lecture was organised by Committee of Nassarawo Juma, a Mosque in Jimeta-Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Kibo, who was represented by Umar Dankolo, Head of Rehabilitation and Counseling of the Command, said that the command the development had become a daily occurrence.

”The NDLEA, Adamawa Command, is disturbed over the high and frequent influx of energy drinks into the state.

“Some of these energy drinks are illicit and hazardous and are more dangerous than Indian hemp,” kibo said.

The commander advised the people to avoid such drinks, adding they were harmful.

Kibo noted that illicit drugs were the major causes of 80 per cent of all conflicts and crises globally and that the situation was the same in Nigeria.

A visiting Scholar and Chief Imam of Damaturu Central Mosque in Yobe , Sheik Goni Ayuba, emphasised the need for electorate to vote candidates that had integrity and honesty.

Ayuba said that Islam had directed the citizens to elect people with good leadership qualities and track records.

He advised Muslims to avoid electing people that did not have the fear of God in.their agenda and could not guarantee the safety of their lives and property.

”If you are going to vote, you have to make sure that you vote for people who posses leadership qualities.

”That includes the fear of God, honesty, integrity and equity among the citizens,” ayuba said.M

Musa Kaibo, former Adamawa Head of Civil Service, blamed politicians for engaging children of in drugs related activities.

Kaibo recalled that from 1999 to date, there was constant increase of drug abuse among youths , mostly recruited by politicians as thugs.