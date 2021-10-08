RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA explains why cannabis can't be legalised in Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Marwa says in developing or third world countries, drug is the escalator of strife, pogroms and war.

NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa [NDLEA]
NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa [NDLEA]

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, says the proponents of the legalisation of cannabis sativa cannot have what they desire.

Recommended articles

Marwa spoke at the 2021 Ulefunta annual public lecture organised by the Deji Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, in Akure.

In a statement by the agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Friday in Abuja, the NDLEA boss emphatically laid the basis for his position.

Marwa, represented by his Special Adviser on National Drug Control Master Plan, Mr Lanre Ipinmisho, said that in advanced world, drug had been the driver of high crime rate and violent killings.

According to him, in developing or third world countries, drug is the escalator of strife, pogroms and war.

“We have seen narco-terrorism in Colombia and Mexico where drug cartels are law unto themselves and are as powerful, if not more powerful, than the state.

“So, there are real cases, not scenarios, of where and how illicit substances played a role in a society’s rapid descent into chaos and tethering on the brink of a failed state.

“So the pertinent question for us today is: Has drugs played any role in the festering insecurity in Nigeria?

“The answer is yes. Of this we have ample evidence.

“Cannabis sativa is the most abused of all illicit drugs, and from the findings of the National drug Survey of 2018, it is becoming a national albatross,” he said.

Marwa warned that the population of Nigerians hooked on cannabis alone was more than the population of Portugal, Greece or the Republic of Benin.

He said that as such, the nation could not afford to toy with the grim reality of the danger of legalising cannabis when all the needed infrastructure to monitor and control that were still far from being in place.

“Canada that is pro-cannabis has strong and efficient institutions that are way ahead of Nigeria”, he said.

The NDLEA boss warned that people should stop treating cannabis like some sweet candy without any side effects, saying that its repercussions outweighed the vaunted benefits.

He said that legalising its cultivation for a country such as Nigeria would not do any good.

“Cannabis remains an illicit substance. The agency shall always campaign against its cultivation, possession, trafficking, sales and use.

“Ofenders will face the wrath of the law. And, if I may add, our conviction rate is 90 per cent successful,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]