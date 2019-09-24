The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Peter Odaudu made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Odaudu said a 38-year-old man, suspected of owning the farm, was apprehended at Sarandosa village in Maiyama Local Government area of the state.

According to him, the farm is the third so far discovered in the state by the NDLEA.

“Today (Sept., 24), our operatives led by Ernest Omoegbeleghan, a Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, discovered a Cannabis Sativa farm in Sarandosa in Maiyama Local Government area of the state.

“The farm measured about three hectares in size.

“Our operatives have to retreat when the suspect’s wife raised a false alarm that they were being raided by armed robbers,” he said.

Odaudu said the farm had been destroyed and about 60 kilogrammes of the weed uprooted as exhibit to be tendered in the Federal High Court against the suspect.

He appealed to general public, especially farming communities, to be vigilant and report any suspected case of Cannabis cultivation to the agency.

“The drug dealers and cultivators who live in your midst are your enemies whose only drive is their filthy lucre and the money they make at the expense of the future of your youths.

“The agency will not rest on its oars until all drug cultivators and dealers are rid of the illicit business in the state,” the commander said.

NAN recalled that the agency had on Sept. 5, 2019, arrested a 40-year-old man, who allegedly owned an Indian hemp farm at Shindi village in Danko/Wasagu Local Government area of the state.

Also on July 24, 2018, it arrested a 55-year-old native doctor, who also owned an Indian hemp farm at Kukin village in Fakai Local Government area of the state.