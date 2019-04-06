The NDLEA Commandant in the state, Josephine Obi, made the denial in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

NAN recalls that a 25-year-old man, Abubakar Lawan of Shaiskawa village in Kazaure LGA died on April 3, after drowning in a dam while allegedly trying to escape arrest when the NDLEA operatives raided the drug peddlers hideout.

As a result of the death of the suspect, some angry youth attacked the officers and also set the agencys office in the area ablaze.

I was really sad to read a report by some media outfits that our personnel shot the suspect while he was attempting to escape arrest during a raid in Kazaure LGA.

Our officers didnt shot any one throughout the operation. In fact, one of the officers was attacked and would have been killed while he was holding a rifle.

But he looked at the crowd and thought that if he was to shoot, he would shoot so many people, and he chose not to shoot.

They overpowered him and seized his rifle and the person that seized the rifle even attempted to shoot the officer, but for the fact that he could not operate the rifle. That was what saved the officer and we have to give thanks to God for saving the officers life, Obi explained.

She said the deceased did not die from gunshot, but drowned in the dam while he was attempting to escape arrest from the officers.

Our men did not even know what was happening before the hoodlums attacked them.

The suspected drug dealer ran into the water probably to escape arrest. So may be, because of the influence of the drug he couldnt swim and got drowned in the process.

So this should be a message to them that drugs are not good. The end of drug abuse in one way or the other is death.

So how could you be using something that brings you death and the person coming to save you from death you attacked him, she queried.

The commandant added that the agency would not be discouraged by the incident in its war against drug abuse across the state.

As a result of this incident, we will not be discouraged to go out again fearing that they will attack us again.

This is because our calling is like the calling of a doctor or a priest. We are here to help people and save lives, we will continue to do it to the best of our ability.

According to her, all stakeholders must help to enlighten people, particularly on dangers associated with drug abuse.

So i wish that everyone in the society will join hands to enlighten themselves on the need to support NDLEA in its fight against drug abuse and dangers associated with it.

This should be the position and attitude of all the people in the society.

Obi commended Kazaure Emirate Council for its immediate intervention in the incident.

ALSO READ: In Lagos, another police officer shoots resident over bad N100 change

We also thank the Emir of Kazaure and his council for protection given to our wounded officer and calling the police immediately, she said.

The commandant added that the wounded officer is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Our condolences go to the deceased's family, she added.