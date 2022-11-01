RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

Bayo Wahab

Ademola reportedly went underground after one of his boys was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The NDLEA said Ademola was declared wanted following his failure to honour the agency’s invitation and a subsequent order from a Federal High court in Lagos.

According to the agency, the suspect is a drug kingpin and the sponsor of some traffickers arrested during recent attempts to export cocaine to Dubai.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the anti-drug agency said “soon after the arrest of one of his mules, Bolujoko Muyiwa Babalola, a Lagos BRT driver on 27th June at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Alhaji Ademola Kazeem who is also the Chairman of Adekaz Global Integrated Services, went underground”.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has declared wanted Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah KazeemMuhammed) over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering,”

“Following his failure to honour invitations sent to him, the agency approached a federal high court in Lagos with three prayers: to attach and seal his identified properties in Lagos and Ibadan; declare him wanted and block his bank account with a cash balance of two hundred and seventeen million naira (N217,000,000.00), all of which were granted.

“As a result, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday 26th October 2022 sealed six of the identified properties located on Lagos Island.

“They include 105 Tokunbo street off Broad street, Lagos Island; 1 Abibu Oki street off Marina, Lagos Island; 3 Abibu Oki street off Marina, Lagos Island; 54 Palm Church street, Lagos Island; 26 Agarawu street, Lagos Island; and 41 Foresythe street, Lagos Island. The other one is located at 1 Irepodun zone, Adepoju bus stop, Ajoda Ayedun, Ibadan, Oyo state.”

The NDLEA also announced the arrest of one Udemezue William, another suspected drug baron at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja upon his return from Brazil.

William was arrested on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

