NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra

Daniel Onyishi, the state Commander of NDLEA, made this known during a sensitisation programme tagged ‘NDLEA And You’, on Thursday in Awka. Onyishi said the conviction was a landmark achievement for the agency, and a critical milestone in the fight against drug trafficking in the state.

He said that the command also intercepted 3.3 tons of illicit drugs and substances in 2023.

“We commend the judiciary for the reforms that is ensuring a faster prosecution of illegal drug peddlers in the state, this will help create a society free of illicit drugs.

“We also appreciate the Anambra government for its continued support to the agency and ensuring that we fulfil our mandate in drug demand and supply reduction.

“We are committed to continue closing up on criminal elements that are using the state as a transit route for illicit drugs, as well as those maintaining any form of clandestine laboratory where methamphetamine, popularly known as ‘Mkpụrụmmiri’, is produced,” he said.