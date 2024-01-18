ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The conviction was a critical milestone in the fight against drug trafficking in the state.

NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra (Premium Times Nigeria)
NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra (Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Daniel Onyishi, the state Commander of NDLEA, made this known during a sensitisation programme tagged ‘NDLEA And You’, on Thursday in Awka. Onyishi said the conviction was a landmark achievement for the agency, and a critical milestone in the fight against drug trafficking in the state.

He said that the command also intercepted 3.3 tons of illicit drugs and substances in 2023.

We commend the judiciary for the reforms that is ensuring a faster prosecution of illegal drug peddlers in the state, this will help create a society free of illicit drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also appreciate the Anambra government for its continued support to the agency and ensuring that we fulfil our mandate in drug demand and supply reduction.

“We are committed to continue closing up on criminal elements that are using the state as a transit route for illicit drugs, as well as those maintaining any form of clandestine laboratory where methamphetamine, popularly known as ‘Mkpụrụmmiri’, is produced,” he said.

The NDLEA commander urged community and religious leaders, civil society, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders to partner with the agency to win the war against drug abuse and trafficking.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra

NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra

839 road crashes claim 351 lives, 2,092 injured - Ogun FRSC

839 road crashes claim 351 lives, 2,092 injured - Ogun FRSC

NDLEA seizes 3,122.730 kg of illicit drugs worth ₦100m in Plateau

NDLEA seizes 3,122.730 kg of illicit drugs worth ₦100m in Plateau

Hoodlums attack, injure 3 fire service men while responding to fire incident in Oyo

Hoodlums attack, injure 3 fire service men while responding to fire incident in Oyo

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

Court grants Emefiele’s request to travel out of Abuja

Court grants Emefiele’s request to travel out of Abuja

Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue govt to construct 2 overhead bridges in Makurdi

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

PSC Commissioner urges Gov Otti to maintain adequate security in the state

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja [NAN]

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents laud Supreme Court verdict [Daily Trust]

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict