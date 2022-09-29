RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA cautions against use of drugs during campaigns

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to caution political parties against use of illicit drugs during campaigns.

NDLEA (GuardianNG)
NDLEA (GuardianNG)

Mrs Mositi Mathias, Head of NDLEA Drug Demand Reduction Unit, Adamawa Command, gave the advice at a workshop organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) for its staff, on Thursday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports the workshop was on “War Against Drug Abuse: regulations and guidelines for the conduct of 2023 general elections’’.

Mathias said that this would prevent political thugs from disenfranchising the electorate through violent conduct.

“There should be severe punishment for those engaged in political thuggery and violence to serve as deterrent to other would-be offenders,’’ she said.

Mathias also charged the NOA officials to sensitise members of the public against drug abuse at the grassroots as the electioneering campaign begins.

Mr Bala Aji, INEC Head of Information and Communication Technology in Adamawa, said that the commission was very serious about the conduct of 2023 general elections.

He said there was no more issue of incident form as the commission had upgraded it system of operation to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

According to him, a lot of people have tried to break into the system, but failed.

He assured that INEC would collaborate with NOA officials at the local government level to mobilise the electorate to ensure peaceful election.

Malam Muhammad Gabdo, Director NOA in Adamawa, said the workshop was to build the capacity of the agency’s staff in local government areas in the area of public enlightenment.

He said that NOA has a responsibility to effectively sensitise people at the grassroots on the electoral process ahead of the general elections in 2023.

Mr Richard Dangari, a Deputy Director who spoke on behalf of the participants, said they would take the right messages to the grassroots, to ensure the successful conduct of the general elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria

We've lost 10 lecturers since ASUU strike began - UNICAL

We've lost 10 lecturers since ASUU strike began - UNICAL

Peter Obi will resolve ASUU crisis in one day if elected - LP Spokesman

Peter Obi will resolve ASUU crisis in one day if elected - LP Spokesman

I 38,265 PVCs yet to be collected in Bauchi - INEC

I 38,265 PVCs yet to be collected in Bauchi - INEC

Osinbajo tasks elite on bridging gap between haves and have-nots

Osinbajo tasks elite on bridging gap between haves and have-nots

2023 poll: Place Nigeria first - Buhari urges political actors

2023 poll: Place Nigeria first - Buhari urges political actors

Adeleke survives scare as Supreme Court dismisses Babayemi's suit

Adeleke survives scare as Supreme Court dismisses Babayemi's suit

NECO releases 2022 SSCE internal results

NECO releases 2022 SSCE internal results

Buhari confers National Honour on Sen. Bamidele

Buhari confers National Honour on Sen. Bamidele

