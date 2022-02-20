NDLEA catches man with fake $4.7m in Abuja

Babafemi said that the operatives had in the early hours of Friday Feb. 18, intercepted a consignment sent from Lagos to Abuja at Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory.

He said that a controlled delivery of the parceled counterfeit US dollars totaling $4, 760, 000.00 led to the arrest of a principal suspect, 52-year-old Abdulmumini Maikasuwa.

Babafemi also said the seizure followed intelligence received by the FCT Command of the agency detailing the movement of the cash.

He quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as directing that both the cash and the suspect in NDLEA custody be transferred to EFCC for further investigation.

In another development, the NDLEA has also arrested a nursing mother, Mrs Rashidat Adebayo, 38 with assorted drugs such as Tramadol, Swinol, Diazepam and Pentazocine injection ampules in Offa, Kwara State.

Babafemi said that her arrest came barely three weeks after the nursing mother was granted administrative bail following an earlier arrest for dealing in illicit drugs.

“Before her latest arrest on Thursday Feb. 17, the nursing mother had been arrested and granted bail on January 24, for dealing in similar drugs,” he said.

In the same vein, NDLEA said its officers have arrested two drug dealers, Sani Isa (aka Bilaz) and Bala Yerima in Hong, Adamawa, with 239 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 209kg.

This is even just as operatives of its Command in Bauchi State has intercepted a truck marked FFF 422 XB going from Lagos to Maiduguri, at Azare, Bauchi.

“A total of 164.8kg of cannabis sativa concealed in peak milk cartons was recovered from the truck,” he said.