NDLEA catches Indian businessman with 134,700 bottles of smuggled codeine

Babafemi said that the seized bottles of codeine were being smuggled into the country through the land border between Nigeria and Niger Republic, in Sokoto state.

He said that the suspect had been taken into custody for interrogation by operatives of the agency.

“The suspect had loaded the consignment into trucks in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and drove through the land borders via Niger Republic before entering Sokoto state at the Illela border.

“Settled in a hotel in Sokoto state, credible intelligence reveals that Nutal began to look for buyers for the controlled drug.

“While operatives were on his trail, officers of the Department of State Security were able to apprehend him and swiftly handed him over to NDLEA on Wednesday 10th February, 2022,” he said.

In a related development, attempts by drug traffickers to export large quantities of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Khat, Tramadol and Cannabis through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, had been foiled.

Babafemi said that three courier companies in Lagos, connected with attempts to export the drugs, had been frustrated by narcotic officers who intercepted the illicit consignments.

He said that operatives on Tuesday, Feb. 8 arrested one, Felix Eshemokhai with 1.75 kgs of heroin while trying to board a Royal Air Maroc to Casablanca, Morocco, at the Lagos airport.

He added that another trafficker, Okafor Onuzuruike, was also nabbed same day during his bid to travel on Rwandair to Dubai with 2.2 kgs of cannabis concealed in foodstuffs.

“Not less than 25 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine, Tramadol, Cannabis and Khat were concealed in motor parts, MP3 player, speaker and fabrics.

“The consignments were heading to USA, UK, Australia, Dubai and Madagascar when they were seized at three major courier companies in Lagos,” he said.

Babafemi said that 31,000 capsules of Tramadol were recovered from a truck that left Onitsha, in Anambra for Mubi, in Adamawa, and the owner, Ibrahim Tukur, was arrested on Friday Feb. 11 in Gombe state.

“While attempting to escape, the operatives arrested one Aliu Salami, 43, with 143.9 kgs of cannabis at Oke-Ata, Abeokuta South LGA, Ogun, on Wednesday, Feb. 9."

In the same vein, Babafemi said that the operatives had arrested a trans-border drug dealer, Shu’aibu Salisu, and his gang with 578 kgs of Cannabis meant for Niger Republic on Tuesday.

He said that two persons: Gambo Lawal and Ibrahim Mohammed, were arrested while conveying the drugs to someone in Charanchi, Katsina State.

“A follow up operation led to the arrest of Salisu and two others; Sani Musa and Auwal Amina, the day after at different locations within Kaita LGA, Katsina,” he said.

Babafemi said that a fake security agent, Mr. Dennis Emadiong, was on Saturday, Feb. 12, arrested at the NDLEA check point, Alaide, Benue.

He said that the suspect was arrested with 239 grams of cannabis and 10 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition while on his way from Akwa Ibom to Maiduguri, in Borno.

He said that another suspect, Stephen Folorunsho, was also nabbed during a routine Stop and Search operation, along Apir-Makurdi road with 147 compressed blocks of cannabis.

This, he said, weighed 130 kgs and stuffed inside bales of used clothes, popularly called Okrika, on his way to Gombe State.

“In Adamawa, no fewer than 22,700 tablets of Tramadol and Exol-5 were seized in Numan area of the state from two drug dealers.