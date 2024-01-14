NDLEA busts skuchies factory in Ibadan

Skuchies is a Chapman drink laced with hard drugs.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that 76.6kg of Indian hemp, 134gm of tramadol, 93gm of Rohypnol and 50 litres of skuchies were recovered from the factory.

He added that in Ondo State, NDLEA arrested four drug suspects in a hotel off Ado-Ekiti Road, Akure, on Jan. 12 with 524.5kg Indian hemp.

He stated also that NDLEA nabbed a 26-year-old man at Ala Forest, Akure, and recovered 293.5kg of Indian hemp and a Dane gun from him.

NDLEA also arrested a 67-year-old man at Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo on Jan. 11 with 454 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 311kg loaded in his Lexus salon car.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA nabbed a 43-year-old man on Jan. 9 at Ayangba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi.