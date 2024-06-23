ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA bursts snake-guarded shrine used to store illicit drugs in Edo, arrests 2

News Agency Of Nigeria



NDLEA bursts snake-guarded shrine used to store illicit drugs in Edo, arrests 2 [Facebook:NDLEA]


Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA operatives had raided the shrine after detecting a specially constructed large hole storage in a wall covered with wallpapers and fetish objects.

He said that different quantities of illicit substances such as methamphetamine, Loud, Colorado and Arizona, all strong strains of cannabis were seen.

He disclosed that a total weight of 8.743 kilograms, was pulled out from the deep hole dug in the wall of the shrine within the building.

“At least, two ladies: Sonia Ezumezu and Risikatu Tijani were arrested during the intelligence-led operation on Tuesday, June 18.

“This was after the big black snake guarding the shrine was demobilised,“ he said.

In the same vein, Babafemi said two suspects: Obi Ferguson,45, and Ernest Abanum, 46, were arrested on Saturday, June 22 for alleged drug possession.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives raided the Usen forest in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo where 209kg of cannabis and a motorcycle were recovered.

Meanwhile, NDLEA officers in Lagos state have intercepted a carefully packaged consignment of 8.2 kilograms of methamphetamine at a motor park in Mazamaza, Ojo area of the state.

Babafemi said that the highly addictive illicit substance, also called ice or crystal meth was packed in an imported Dunkin’ turtle love chocolate wrap.

“It was concealed in the casing of three loudspeakers.

“A 39-year-old suspect, who was sending the consignment to Owerri, Imo was promptly arrested on Wednesday, June 19 at the park,“ he said.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives in Abuja on June 18, intercepted a white Nissan Frontier pickup vehicle with amber lights and a fake registration number of a security agency at Kiyi village in the Kuje area of the FCT.

Babafemi said that the vehicle was loaded with 454 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa, weighing 340.8kg procured at Uzeba, Edo.

“A 76-year-old grandfather, linked to the consignment was arrested.

“He claimed to have been in the illicit drug business for 10 years,“ he said.

