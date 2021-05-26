RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA boss warns against attempt to legalise cannabis

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, has warned against attempt to legalise cannabis in Nigeria.

Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, with the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba when he paid a courtesy visit to the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja. [Twitter/@ndlea-nigeria]
Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, with the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba when he paid a courtesy visit to the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja. [Twitter/@ndlea-nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

In a statement signed by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, Marwa said this at a national security summit organised by the House of Representatives on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He said that the current moves by some stakeholders to push for the legalisation of cannabis in Nigeria would rob the country of the gains.

The NDLEA boss said the gains so far made in the renewed war against drug abuse and trafficking in the country would be destroyed by the move.

He also said the present figure of 10.6 million Nigerians abusing cannabis was frightening and enough to sound the alarm bell.

The NDLEA boss said the strong nexus between drug abuse and the security challenges across the country was incontrovertible.

According to him, presently, there is no bigger national issue than the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.

It is one of the big challenges, if not the biggest, threatening our dear country.

“Insecurity is today, a full-blown malady with many manifestations, such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, murder, robbery, reprisal killing, name it.

“Yet, there has never been a government that is more committed to ending this spate of insecurity than the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The President has matched political willpower with resources, but the scope and frequency of these acts of destabilisation and the audacity displayed by the perpetrators call for a second, critical look at the malaise,” he said.

The NDLEA chairman said that the use of drugs for perverted purposes was not a new phenomenon, neither was it something that just started in Nigeria.

I will like to caution that our lawmakers should not legalise cannabis because it will amount to taking a step forward and ten steps backward.

He commended the organisers of the summit, saying it could not have come at a better time, urging Nigerians to stand up and take ownership of the fight against insecurity in the country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria