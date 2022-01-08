RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA boss Marwa loses first wife, Zainab

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Zainab Marwa died at the age of 66.

Late Zainab Marwa (Punch)
Late Zainab Marwa (Punch)

Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd.), the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has lost his first wife, Hajiya Zainab Marwa.

Recommended articles

The family announced her death in a statement on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

According to the statement, Zainab Marwa died in the early hours of the day at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

She is survived by four adult children: Abubakar, Mohamed Jr, Mariam and Zainab, and 10 grandchildren as well as her siblings and aged mother.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA boss Marwa loses first wife, Zainab

NDLEA boss Marwa loses first wife, Zainab

Lagos Govt to seal schools that failed to resume on Jan 4

Lagos Govt to seal schools that failed to resume on Jan 4

Buhari says Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity

Buhari says Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity

Lagos nurses declare 3-day warning strike over poor working conditions

Lagos nurses declare 3-day warning strike over poor working conditions

Ooni urges CAN to intensify prayers for Nigeria

Ooni urges CAN to intensify prayers for Nigeria

Kebbi records 153 fire incidents, saves N485m property in 2021

Kebbi records 153 fire incidents, saves N485m property in 2021

Group urges Soludo to address neglect of federal projects in Anambra

Group urges Soludo to address neglect of federal projects in Anambra

Fani-Kayode believes Yahaya Bello would defeat Atiku if they contest presidential election

Fani-Kayode believes Yahaya Bello would defeat Atiku if they contest presidential election

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surge with 814 new infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surge with 814 new infections

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021.