NDLEA boss Marwa loses first wife, Zainab

Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd.), the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has lost his first wife, Hajiya Zainab Marwa.
Zainab Marwa died at the age of 66.
The family announced her death in a statement on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
According to the statement, Zainab Marwa died in the early hours of the day at the age of 66 after a brief illness.
She is survived by four adult children: Abubakar, Mohamed Jr, Mariam and Zainab, and 10 grandchildren as well as her siblings and aged mother.
