The Chairman of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, said this when he received the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Leonard in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

Marwa appreciated the U.S. government for its support to NDLEA over the years, noting that they had been supportive in terms of training and equipment.

He noted that the support had tremendously assisted the agency in moving forward, saying that the agency would now move faster with more help.

According to him, the most important thing is to give your excellency the assurances that in my leadership in this institution, we will be hard against criminals.

“We will be committed and be serious to rid this country from both the importation and exportation of illicit drugs as well as cultivation, manufacturing and processing of the same within the country.

“We will do our very best and also use the opportunity to again seek for your continued support without which it would be harder for us.

“We hope we will continue to see more cooperation between us and our partners,” he said.

Ms Mary Leonard congratulated the chairman on his appointment, assuring him that the agency would get the necessary support.

“As you have mentioned, we have a long history of cooperation between drug enforcement agency and the state department.

“The U.S. have always help Nigeria in sharing important interest in peace and security in the country.

“We will continue to partner in training and ensuring adequate logistics operations to help the agency to achieve its aims and objectives in ensuring peace and security in Nigeria."

Mary Leonard was the former U.S. Representative to the African Union who has, previously, served as the U.S. Ambassador to Mali from 2011 to 2014.