RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Wednesday confirmed it killed two of the gunmen who attacked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) headquarters in the state.

NDLEA (TopNaija)
NDLEA (TopNaija)

The gunmen had on Tuesday morning attacked the NDLEA’s office in Ntezi, Ishielu Local Government area of the state.

Recommended articles

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the operatives also recovered arms, ammunition and charms at the scene.

She also confirmed that an officer of the NDLEA and a civilian were killed during the gun dwell.

According to her, some of the items recovered from the scene of incident are two rifles (AK-49 and K2) as well as 140 K2 live ammunition.

“Others are 36 GPMP live ammunition, 65 barreta pistol live ammunition, Toyota 4Runner Jeep, some charms and other incriminating items.

“The Commissioner of Police received a distress call from the command of the NDLEA at about 2:30a.m. on March 15, that armed men drove in a Toyota 4Runner Jeep into the NDLEA headquarters, shooting sporadically.

“The CP swiftly mobilised a combined team of Mobile Police Force and military to the area and promptly repelled the attack.

“Durning the gun battle, two of the attackers were gunned down, while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“Unfortunately a personal of NDLEA paid a supreme price and a client who was undergoing rehabilitation at the NDLEA office was shot dead by the hoodlums,” the Spokesperson said.

Odah, howeve, said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm not going to do the Olympic: Tinubu reiterates he's fit for presidency

I'm not going to do the Olympic: Tinubu reiterates he's fit for presidency

2023: El-rufai orders civil servants and appointees with political ambition to resign

2023: El-rufai orders civil servants and appointees with political ambition to resign

Nasarawa’s Gov. Sule cautions APC members against heating polity

Nasarawa’s Gov. Sule cautions APC members against heating polity

Strike: Engage govt, others, ASUU chapter pleads with stakeholders

Strike: Engage govt, others, ASUU chapter pleads with stakeholders

The Ukraine migration crisis exposes the racism in refugee treatment

The Ukraine migration crisis exposes the racism in refugee treatment

NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers

NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers

2023: Tinubu meets APC Senators today

2023: Tinubu meets APC Senators today

Gov Okowa urges PDP members to be more united ahead of 2023 elections

Gov Okowa urges PDP members to be more united ahead of 2023 elections

'Give us Peter Obi for President', Nigerian youths protest peacefully

'Give us Peter Obi for President', Nigerian youths protest peacefully

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Power grid