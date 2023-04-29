NDLEA asks court to dismiss PDP’s drug case against Tinubu

The opposition party, and Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the party had instituted a suit asking the court to compel the NDLEA to arrest and prosecute Tinubu over the alleged forfeiture of funds relating to drug deals in the United States over two decades ago.

However, a preliminary objection filed on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by Joseph Sunday, the director of prosecution of the anti-narcotics agency, stated that the application by the PDP and Melaye was “incompetent”.

The NDLEA asked the court to dismiss the suit by the PDP because it is “political in nature”, and not in the interest of Nigerians.

The agency argued that “the only underlying specific interest of the first applicant then becomes political in nature,” adding that the suit was targeted at removing Tinubu as a bonafide candidate in the February 25 presidential election.

The NDLEA said it has a “healthy relationship” with the US government, and that Tinubu’s name has “never featured in the exchanges” in a drug case between the two countries.

“The NDLEA has a healthy relationship with the government of the United States of America, the name of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by whatever acronyms or combination of names has never featured in the exchanges we had with the United States of America,” the agency said.

Describing the opposition party’s suit as baseless and frivolous, the agency said the application was brought in bad faith with the sole aim of achieving a political objective using the instrumentality of the court process.

