The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests widower with 14.4kg cocaine on her way to Lesser Hajj

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four set of white lace material with linings of substance that tested positive to cocaine weighing 11.50kg was discovered in her bag.

Suspect with drugs intercepted by the NDLEA operatives.
Suspect with drugs intercepted by the NDLEA operatives.

Recommended articles

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspects who were going for lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia, were arrested for attempting to export 14.4 kilograms of cocaine concealed in lace and ankara fabrics.

He said that Ariyibi was arrested on April 20 at the screening point of MMIA terminal 2, during outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers travelling from Lagos via Doha to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, when his carry-on bag was checked, four set of white lace material with linings of substance that tested positive to cocaine weighing 11.50kg was discovered.

“The suspect who claimed to be a widower and an advertising practitioner said his original plan was to ingest the drugs.

“He, however, said that he had to change his mind after failed attempts to swallow bitter kola, which he was using to practice the process.

“He is expected to be paid N1.8 million upon successful delivery of the consignment in Medina, Saudi Arabia,“ he said.

Babafemi said that on April 19, NDLEA officers at the Terminal 2 of the airport also arrested Mrs Silifat Akanbi with 2.90 kilograms of cocaine.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said she was arrested during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers from Lagos via Doha to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A search of her hand luggage led to the discovery of six sheets of cocaine weighing 2.90 kilograms concealed in ankara fabrics.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a divorcee and a trader who used to hawk cloths around Awoyaya area of Ajah in Lagos State.

“Based on information in her statement, a follow up operation that lasted through the night into the early hours of April 20 was carried out.

“This was during which the person who recruited her, Alhaji Adebayo Adeola Wasiu was arrested at No 28, Olateju Street, Mushin, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wasiu is the managing director of B&T Travel Agency,“ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia governor-elect constitutes 75-member inauguration committee

Abia governor-elect constitutes 75-member inauguration committee

NDLEA intercepts illicit drugs in wedding gown, nabs 400-level undergraduate

NDLEA intercepts illicit drugs in wedding gown, nabs 400-level undergraduate

Emir of Kano says Gov. Ganduje has done well

Emir of Kano says Gov. Ganduje has done well

NDLEA arrests cripple in Edo, ex-convict in Adamawa for drug trafficking

NDLEA arrests cripple in Edo, ex-convict in Adamawa for drug trafficking

Direct Entry registration to continue after 2023 UTME, national census — JAMB

Direct Entry registration to continue after 2023 UTME, national census — JAMB

NDLEA arrests widower with 14.4kg cocaine on her way to Lesser Hajj

NDLEA arrests widower with 14.4kg cocaine on her way to Lesser Hajj

APC dissolves Presidential Campaign Council, thanks Buhari for support

APC dissolves Presidential Campaign Council, thanks Buhari for support

I'm relieved Tinubu, Shettima are succeeding Buhari - Zulum

I'm relieved Tinubu, Shettima are succeeding Buhari - Zulum

Matawalle reinstates Emir who conferred traditional title on bandit

Matawalle reinstates Emir who conferred traditional title on bandit

Pulse Sports

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs