NDLEA arrests widow with 14.4kg cocaine on her way to Lesser Hajj

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspects who were going for lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia, were arrested for attempting to export 14.4 kilograms of cocaine concealed in lace and ankara fabrics.

He said that Ariyibi was arrested on April 20 at the screening point of MMIA terminal 2, during outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers travelling from Lagos via Doha to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

According to him, when his carry-on bag was checked, four set of white lace material with linings of substance that tested positive to cocaine weighing 11.50kg was discovered.

“The suspect who claimed to be a widower and an advertising practitioner said his original plan was to ingest the drugs.

“He, however, said that he had to change his mind after failed attempts to swallow bitter kola, which he was using to practice the process.

“He is expected to be paid N1.8 million upon successful delivery of the consignment in Medina, Saudi Arabia,“ he said.

Babafemi said that on April 19, NDLEA officers at the Terminal 2 of the airport also arrested Mrs Silifat Akanbi with 2.90 kilograms of cocaine.

He said she was arrested during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers from Lagos via Doha to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“A search of her hand luggage led to the discovery of six sheets of cocaine weighing 2.90 kilograms concealed in ankara fabrics.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a divorcee and a trader who used to hawk cloths around Awoyaya area of Ajah in Lagos State.

“Based on information in her statement, a follow up operation that lasted through the night into the early hours of April 20 was carried out.

“This was during which the person who recruited her, Alhaji Adebayo Adeola Wasiu was arrested at No 28, Olateju Street, Mushin, Lagos.

