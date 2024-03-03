ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests Vietnam-bound businessman with cocaine at Abuja airport

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA suspect, Ikeje Chibuike [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA suspect, Ikeje Chibuike [Facebook:NDLEA]

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), have intercepted a 40-year-old businessman, Ikeje Chibuike, with 1.45 kilograms of cocaine at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the drugs were concealed in the suspect’s luggage while he attempted to board an Ethiopia Airlines flight number 950 to Vietnam via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from the NAIA.

He said the suspect was arrested at the Abuja airport on Saturday, March 2, after NDLEA officers subjected him to a thorough search.

He also said that it was in the process that the illicit substance was discovered concealed, factory-fitted, in his bag.

“In his statement, the suspect claimed he was on a business trip to Vietnam,“ he said.

Meanwhile, operatives of a special unit of the agency on Friday, March 1, swooped on members of a syndicate that deals in methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in their hideouts in parts of Lagos.

Babafemi said the operatives assigned for the operation raided the home of Esimone Amachukwu, at 14 Arochukwu Street, Ejigbo.

This, he said, was where 10.012 kilograms of methamphetamine was found in the possession of his associate, 40-year-old Evelyn Nneka.

“Esimone is currently at large.

“While the Ejigbo operation was going on, another set of officers were simultaneously busy in the residence of another member of the syndicate, 45-year-old Ebele Iwuegbunam.

“The suspect located at Plot 1604 Close D, 4th Avenue, Festac town, Lagos was arrested and 429.5 grams of cocaine and 7 kilograms of heroin were recovered from him,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

