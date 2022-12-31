ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests suspected tramadol dealer, recovers 1,140 capsules

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Katsina has arrested an alleged major supplier of tramadol in the state and recovered 1,140 capsules in his position.

NDLEA arrests suspected tramadol dealer, recovers 1,140 capsules/Illustration. [Twitter:NDLEA]
He said the suspect, a 40-year-old man, who has been hiding under the guise of operating motorcycle spare parts was arrested on Thursday.

Bashir said the suspect who hails from Enugu State was arrested in his residence with the first consignment of drugs.

“As usual, we don’t just stop there, we continued with our investigations.

“We also found some of the drugs in his vehicle.

“We did a follow-up operation and got his Toyota Sienna vehicle and recovered more of the exhibit.

“It will interest you to know that this person is also a spare parts dealer, as we speak to you, we actually sealed his shop because we believe that the proceeds of drugs is what he uses to run his business,” he said.

He said the NDLEA sealed the suspect’s shop for further investigations and prosecution.

He expressed deep concerns over the quantity of drugs seized.

The confiscated tramadol, he said, weighs about 3.5kg.

