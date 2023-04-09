The sports category has moved to a new website.
NDLEA arrests Surinamese man with 9.9kg cocaine concealed in condoms

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA said that the suspect claimed he departed his country, Suriname, located in the North Eastern coast of South America on April 2 for Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Director, Media and Advocacy (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Rivers state, for bringing into Nigeria 117 parcels of cocaine.

He said that the drugs were concealed in extra-large latex condoms factory packed inside bottles of 100ml body spray.

He also said that the suspect claimed he departed his country, Suriname, located in the North Eastern coast of South America on April 2 for Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He added that he departed from Sao Paulo to Nigeria on Friday on April 7, on board Qatar Airways flight in search of his long-lost Nigerian father whom he called “Omini.”

In the same vein, NDLEA officers at Tincan seaport in Lagos intercepted 110 parcels of Colorado.

Babafemi said that the strain of cannabis, weighing 55kg, were hidden in a container, marked MSCU 4972769 from Toronto via Montreal, Canada.

He said that the illicit consignment was discovered in the container bearing five units of used vehicles, during a joint examination of the cargo by NDLEA and other port stakeholders.

“The seizure was part of a total of 1,559.3 kilograms (1.5 tons) of the psychoactive substance seized during interdiction operations in five states in the past week,” he said.

Meanwhile, two suspects: Nura Ibrahim, 40, and Habibu Sadiq, 38, were arrested with 120 blocks of cannabis, weighing 148.7kg, along Zaria-Kano road on Sunday, April 2.

Babafemi said that not less than 418.5kg of the same substance and a sienna space bus used in conveying it were recovered on Thursday, April 6, at a notorious drug hub, Patey, Lagos Island.

“A suspect, Azi Solomon, was arrested same day at Ojota garage while attempting to move 23kg cannabis to another state,” he said.

