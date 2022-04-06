NDLEA arrests 'Queen' of drug cartel in Taraba

Babafemi said that the 40-year-old came under the anti-narcotic agency’s searchlight when a number of traffickers arrested in the state in 2021 and early this year fingered her as their supplier.

He said that the manhunt for Lami paid off on Monday April 4, when operatives tracked her to her hideout in Iware village in Ardo Kola Local Government area of Taraba.

According to him, the search for Lami began in October 2021 following the arrest, prosecution and conviction of a 50-year drug dealer, Abdullahi Madaki.

“After serving his brief jail sentence, Madaki returned to the illicit trade with Lami still as his supplier.

“He was, however, rearrested on Feb. 13, while another trafficker, Jamilu Hassan, 20, who is also a member of Lami’s supply chain, was nabbed on Feb. 24,” he said.

In another development, Babafemi said that operatives of NDLEA arrested a cross border drug trafficker, Emeka Okiru, 40, with 32,700 tablets of Tramadol 225mg under the brand name: Royal and Tramaking in Adamawa.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested at Garden city, Mubi, Mubi North LGA, on Tuesday April 5, while preparing to supply his customers who came from Republic of Cameroon.

He said that the drugs were found concealed in cartons of paintbrush.

In the same vein, in Oyo state, different quantities of Cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis were recovered from four suspects: Adetola Tosin; Akeem Kazeem; Korede Ahmed, and Abdulgafar Nureni.

The suspects were arrested in Omi-Adio, Ido LGA, Oje area of Ibadan North LGA; Iwo Road, Ibadan North East LGA, and Sabo, Mokola, Ibadan North West LGA.

“This was achieved when operatives raided parts of the state on Tuesday April 5.

“At least, 172 kilograms of cannabis was recovered from two suspects: Zaidu Mohammed Kamba and Hussaini Dauda in Kamba area of Kebbi state on Monday April 4 by NDLEA operatives,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of the Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi and Oyo state Commands of the Agency for their efforts.