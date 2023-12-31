NDLEA arrests Qatar-based businessman, others over drug trafficking

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that Amobi claimed to have been living and working in Doha for more than 10 years.

He also claimed to have bought the Indian hemp in Enugu to deliver in Doha to enable him to pay his rent in Qatar and Nigeria and to offset the school fees of his three children.

The NDLEA also arrested one Uchegbu Obi at the airport following the seizure of 72,000 pills of tramadol from him.

He was attempting to ship the drugs packed in a carton, weighing 38.5kg to Kano on a local flight when he was arrested.

Babafemi stated also that on Christmas Day, NDLEA operatives intercepted the trio of Musa Sani, Mohammed Ibrahim and Adamu Usman on Nguru-Gashua Road in Yobe.

They were arrested in a truck conveying 39 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 15.7kg and 128,500 pills of psychoactive drugs.

“A follow-up operation on Boxing Day led to the arrest of the owner of the Indian hemp, Ali Ibrahim in Geidam.

“Additional 208 blocks of Indian hemp were recovered from Ibrahim’s house, bringing the total to 247 blocks weighing 94.74kg.

“The owner of the psychoactive drugs, Mustapha Goni was equally arrested,’’ Babafemi stated.

In Imo, NDLEA operatives intercepted a commercial bus driven by one Peter Orji (42) on Christmas Eve, while on patrol on Owerri-Onitsha Expressway.

Orji was conveying 400 bottles of codeine syrup and 7,590 pills of other psychoactive drugs including tramadol to Port-Harcourt, when he was apprehended.

In Kano, David Michael (52) was arrested in the Unguwa Ukku area on Dec. 24 with 49 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 42.6kg.

Umar Abdullahi (27) was nabbed with 27,350 pills of psychoactive drugs at the Gadar Tamburawa area of the city the same day.

A 45-year-old Yusuf Yahaya was arrested also on Christmas Eve as he was taking 31kg of Indian hemp to Kebbi in a commercial bus which took off from Ibadan.