NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, 2 others for drug trafficking in Edo

Wakawa said that the suspects, who were arrested in May, included one male and two females, observing that one of the females was pregnant.

He also said that 2,410 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa was seized from the suspects.

“Within the period, we also seized 0.003 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be heroine as well as 0.002 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cocaine.

“The command also seized about 80 tablets of tramadol from the pregnant suspect, while the heroine and cocaine were seized from the other female suspect,” he said.

The commander further noted that two vehicles were seized in connection with the crime, while the command had counselled 32 persons, comprising 20 males and 12 females.

He restated the command’s commitment to ridding the state of illicit drug trafficking and appealed for a befitting and operational conducive office for the agency in the state.