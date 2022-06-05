RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests physically challenged lady for drug trafficking in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 35-year old physically challenged lady, Kasarachi Onumajuru for drug trafficking in Imo.

Physically challenged lady arrested for drug trafficking. [Twitter:@ndlea_nigeria]
Physically challenged lady arrested for drug trafficking. [Twitter:@ndlea_nigeria]

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that Kasarachi who was arrested on May 29, hid under her condition to sell drugs in Umudumaonu community, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo.

In the same vein, efforts by drug cartels to export 4kg methamphetamine concealed in nylon rolls to New Zealand were also frustrated by anti-narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos.

Babafemi said the operatives also blocked different quantities of cannabis sativa and Tramadol hidden in soles of slippers from being shipped to Oman through the same firm.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 335,820 tablets of Tramadol, Exol 5, Diazepam and Rohypnol as well as 400 bottles of codeine syrup concealed in bags of vegetables have been intercepted in Abuja.

This he said was in a hummer passenger bus coming from Enugu on May 30.

According to him, the bus driver, Augustine James, 35, is currently helping investigation.

“In Imo state, 1,111kg of cannabis sativa heading to the Orlu forest, which has become a fortress for non-state actors, was intercepted on May 26,” he said.

Babafemi reported the Chairman, NDLEA, Brig. Gen.-Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of Lagos, FCT and Imo Commands of the agency for sustaining the heat on drug cartels.

News Agency Of Nigeria

