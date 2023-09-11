ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests man who was moving 399 explosives from Ibadan to Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect and exhibits have been transferred to military authorities in Niger State.

The suspect claims the explosives were handed to him at a park in Ibadan (image used for illustrative purpose only) [Insider]
The 33-year-old suspect was arrested on September 7, along Mokwa-Jebba Road, the agency's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Babafemi, the suspect had claimed that the explosives were handed to him at a park in Ibadan to be delivered to someone in Kaduna.

He added that the suspect and exhibits had since been transferred to the military authorities in Niger.

Meanwhile, in Ogun a suspected drug dealer, Yinka Azeez, has been arrested at Sabo Lafenwa, Abeokuta on Sept. 5.

His arrest followed the seizure of 41 kilogrammes cannabis from one Titilayo Adetayo at Sagamu Interchange on September 4.

Similarly, two suspects, Muhammad Aliyu, 38, and Abdullahi Zakariya, 40, were arrested on September 5, along Zaria-Kano Road and at Hayin Arewa Hotoro in Kano, respectively.

The two had over 426.5 kilogrammes of skunk in their possession, Babafemi said.

He said that another suspect, Onyeka Uzor, 25, was arrested at Idemili, Anambra State, with 64.8 kilogrammes of skunk and tramadol.

"Destiny Irabor was nabbed on Friday, September 8 with over 180 kilogrammes of opioids loaded in his Toyota Sienna car," he added.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna, two suspects, Ahmed Yusuf and Rilwan Nura, were arrested on September 6 in connection with the seizure of 100 blocks of cannabis weighing 55 kilogrammes along Abuja Road.

"In Edo, operatives stormed the Ekudo forest, Onwude LGA where they destroyed cannabis farms measuring 4.236347 hectares.

"The operatives on Thursday September 7 raided the house of one Amuodu Egwehide, 40, in Iloje Okpuje, Owan West LGA, where they recovered 22 bags of skunk weighing 261.4 kilogrammes," he added.

Babafemi also said that operatives had arrested a 60-year-old grandma, Eunice Egwehide, in the town with 17 kilogrammes of skunk.

"A suspect, Gapchiya Modu, 26, was arrested with 60 kilogrammes of cannabis along Kano-Nguru Road, Nguru, Yobe.

"While in Imo, 200 blocks of the same substance weighing 57 kilogrammes were recovered from Usim Orji, 45, along Aba-Owerri Road on September 6.

"After over two months of surveillance, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday September 6 arrested a wanted kingpin, Idoko Festus Ifesinachi, 40, linked to the importation of 76.9 kilogrammes of Canadian Loud.

"It was intercepted in a container marked MSDU6686346 at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers on June 2," he said.

He said the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Lagos and taken to Port Harcourt.

