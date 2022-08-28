RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests Lagos airport cleaner who leads drug syndicate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a cleaner at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, Ohiagu Sunday, who allegedly leads a drug syndicate at the international wing of the airport.

The two suspects arrested in connection to the seized drugs at Lagos airport. [NAN]
The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect was nabbed on Tuesday following the arrest of an intending passenger on Airpeace flight to Dubai, UAE.

He said that the passenger named, Obinna Osita, was arrested with three bags, two of which contained eight blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 4.25kg concealed in cassava product, garri and crayfish.

He also said that one other member of the airport syndicate who worked with Ohiagu had also been arrested, while operatives were trailing another suspect.

“Investigations revealed that a Dubai-based drug dealer recruited Obinna, a 42-year-old native of Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra, to traffic the drugs.

” And equally contracted Ohiagu, a 34-year-old airport cleaner from Orlu West Local Government Area of Imo to create access for the unhindered passage of the trafficker.

“The drug syndicate bust, which is the first drug arrest at the new terminal of the MMIA comes on the heels of the seizure of a consignment of bottles of viju and fearless energy drinks.

“They were used to conceal skunk for export to Dubai, UAE through the NAHCO export shed on Monday Aug., 15, ” he said.

Babafemi said that a freight agent had already been arrested in connection with the seizure and more Investigations were still ongoing.

