NDLEA arrests Italy-bound physically challenged man for drug trafficking

Babafemi said that Osaromo was arrested on Aug. 28 on his way to Italy, via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

He said that the suspect, an indigene of Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo, was found to have concealed 5,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg in his luggage.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect is a frequent traveller who often travels with lots of bags containing mainly food items, body cream, hair attachment and drinks.

“The suspect was said to have presented his usual large consignment to NDLEA operatives for search but held on to some packages.

“These were retrieved from him and properly searched during which the drugs were discovered,” he said.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have raided a laboratory at Opic estate, Agbara, Lagos on Aug. 29, as part of efforts to demobilise and dismantle organised criminal groups behind the production and distribution of crystal methamphetamine across the country.

“Clues from the property led operatives to another in the vicinity where one Peter James was apprehended with some quantity of the substance.

“A follow up operation within the estate also led to the arrest of a meth dealer, Mathew Bobby who was caught with 4.033 kilograms of the illicit substance.” he said.